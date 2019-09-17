Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $26.27 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002419 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Binance, DragonEX and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007743 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Huobi, Bitbns and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.