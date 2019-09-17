Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Washington Federal reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 29.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of WAFD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.79. 139,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 791.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,377 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 500,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,144,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 392,741 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,187.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,523,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

