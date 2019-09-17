WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03

WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

WBIL stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. 5,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,489. WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81.

