WBI BullBear Yield 2000 ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:WBIC)

WBI BullBear Yield 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WBIC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. WBI BullBear Yield 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

