Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Slack (WORK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Slack (NASDAQ: WORK) recently:

9/12/2019 – Slack is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Slack had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Slack had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Slack had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

9/5/2019 – Slack was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Slack had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Slack was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Slack is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2019 – Slack was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We estimate revenue growth could exceed 53% y/y even with a slight drag from service outage credits. We remain buyers of WORK as a category pioneer with multi-billion-dollar revenue potential, particularly given shares have declined 26% from the opening direct listing price of $38.50 vs. Nasdaq -1%.””

8/21/2019 – Slack is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Slack is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Slack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

8/3/2019 – Slack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ WORK traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. 108,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.63. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Get Slack alerts:

In other news, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $54,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $145,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,139,654 shares of company stock worth $274,456,316 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,358,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.