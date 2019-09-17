Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,267 Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 55.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $141.46 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

