Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,378 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

