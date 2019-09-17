Weiss Asset Management LP Has $205,000 Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,055,000 after purchasing an additional 598,442 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,906,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,385,000 after purchasing an additional 334,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,109,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,859,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,999,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $383,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,466.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,768 shares of company stock worth $4,785,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.