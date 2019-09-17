Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $71,000 in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,326,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 639.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 3,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 316,300 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 478,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,910,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 164,796 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $528,995.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 23,860 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $99,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,078.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,253,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,150,793 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 20,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,989. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.48. ConforMIS Inc has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFMS. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

