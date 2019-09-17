WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report $6.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 billion. WellCare Health Plans posted sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full year sales of $27.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.26 billion to $27.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $33.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 912,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,234,000 after acquiring an additional 318,581 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,160,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,297,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 86.6% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,536,000 after buying an additional 272,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 489.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 300,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,632,000 after buying an additional 249,384 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $267.38. 521,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,140. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average is $272.11. WellCare Health Plans has a 52-week low of $220.63 and a 52-week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

