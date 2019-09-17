Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GFY remained flat at $$16.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,584. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $16.63.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

