White Elm Capital LLC Buys 13,600 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

White Elm Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. comprises 3.1% of White Elm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. White Elm Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tiffany & Co. worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TIF traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,773. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TIF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

