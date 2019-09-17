WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.09 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LBank, EXX and FreiExchange. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $147,226.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010279 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, ZB.COM, LBank, Bittrex, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

