Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $5.50. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

