Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,238 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 5.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. 337,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

