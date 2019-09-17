Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.77

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.77 and traded as high as $36.91. Woolworths Group shares last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 3,251,611 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of A$32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01.

In other news, insider Jillian Broadbent bought 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$37.77 ($26.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,101.24 ($64,610.81). Also, insider Bradford Banducci sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.65 ($25.99), for a total value of A$4,764,370.00 ($3,378,985.82).

Woolworths Group Company Profile (ASX:WOW)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

