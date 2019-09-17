Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report sales of $918.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $931.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $910.00 million. Workday posted sales of $743.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 286,859 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $50,010,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total transaction of $30,049,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,031,631 shares of company stock valued at $190,343,200. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after purchasing an additional 683,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 552,280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Workday by 5.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,077,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Workday by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Workday has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

