WorldCoin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, WorldCoin has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WorldCoin has a total market capitalization of $146,754.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin Coin Profile

WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

