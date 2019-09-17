X-CASH Price Hits $0.0001 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $7,256.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00076595 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 44,639,476,069 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

