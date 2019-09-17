XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Cap Hits $4.80 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including and YoBit., Waves DEX and Coinexchange.io. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $16.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00211756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.01243671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00016289 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinexchange.io, and YoBit. and Waves DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.