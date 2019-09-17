Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.68 Million

Analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) will announce $122.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.58 million to $122.78 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group posted sales of $105.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $521.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $522.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $562.19 million, with estimates ranging from $556.84 million to $567.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.37 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,892,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,585,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFRG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. 332,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $267.08 million, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.71.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

