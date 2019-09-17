Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.35 Million

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce $384.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $386.00 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $388.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other EnPro Industries news, CEO Judd Dayton bought 40,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $394,953.00. Also, SVP Steven R. Bower bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,904.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,700,000 after acquiring an additional 80,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.20. 5,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $78.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

