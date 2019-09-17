Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Nlight reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nlight.

Get Nlight alerts:

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

LASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nlight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $30,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nlight by 112.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nlight by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Nlight by 10.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nlight during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nlight stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 2.11. Nlight has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nlight (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.