Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). TrueCar reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on shares of TrueCar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,722. The company has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.40. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 90.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,882,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 78.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 840,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 46.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,405,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 759,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

