Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.18 million.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.58. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 102.07%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

