Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.90 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

PKG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. 41,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

