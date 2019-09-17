Zacks: Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. CubeSmart also posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. ValuEngine cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,887,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,593,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $636,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 782,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 376.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,176,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,753 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. 433,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.