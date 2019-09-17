Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce sales of $382.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.80 million and the highest is $387.58 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $381.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

EXP stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.38. 309,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $210,623.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $900,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,295.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,452 shares of company stock worth $3,704,207. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $196,000.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

