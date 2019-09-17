Zacks: Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.91 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $6.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $20.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $22.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.89 billion to $37.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,504,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,875. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In other news, insider Kenneth Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $222,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,449.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran purchased 1,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,565,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,842,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after buying an additional 2,712,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,946,000 after buying an additional 466,208 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.