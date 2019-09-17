Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

ENSG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

In other news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $149,118. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

