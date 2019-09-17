Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Sell

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASX. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 291,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,421. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ASE Technology by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

