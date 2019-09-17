Zacks: Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $4.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lantronix an industry rank of 80 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Lantronix stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 million, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.79. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

