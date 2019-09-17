Zcash Price Reaches $50.53 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $375.68 million and $302.14 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $50.53 or 0.00492585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, OKEx, BCEX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039715 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002810 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002053 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000440 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 7,434,806 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, WEX, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Bitinka, Gemini, BX Thailand, Graviex, Binance, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Kuna, C2CX, Exmo, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, Ovis, Bitlish, YoBit, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, BiteBTC, Altcoin Trader, LBank, Instant Bitex, Tux Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, Huobi, LocalTrade, Bithumb, BitBay, Kraken, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Coinrail, Crex24, Coinroom, Trade Satoshi, Allcoin, Braziliex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Liquid, Coinut, BigONE, Poloniex and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

