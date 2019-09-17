ZelCash (ZEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a market cap of $6.30 million and $3.00 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00925591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00218179 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002077 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003489 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 76,613,600 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

