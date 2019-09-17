Zetacoin Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $301,430.00 and approximately $14,626.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,231.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.23 or 0.03158955 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00753875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,292,105 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

