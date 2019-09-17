ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE ZVO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 4,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83. ZovioInc . has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

