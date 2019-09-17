Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 190,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.3% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.31. 210,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,506. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $305.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

