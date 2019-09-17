Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 37,200 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 748,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Safeguard Scientifics accounts for about 2.0% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 272.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE SFE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.60 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $2.60. Analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

