Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $32.66 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $270,320.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 12,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $411,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,221 shares of company stock worth $10,200,320. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 853.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 501.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

