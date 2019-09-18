$0.05 EPS Expected for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Abraxas Petroleum also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 112,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 253,765 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 3,993,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.74.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

