-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GDS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of GDS by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. GDS has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 3.04.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

