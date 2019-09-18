-$0.23 EPS Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 211.15% and a negative net margin of 45.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $42,412.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,344.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,913 in the last ninety days. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alphatec by 143.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 385,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $335.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

