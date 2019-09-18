$0.43 EPS Expected for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Stars Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

TSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Desjardins upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Stars Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Stars Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 377,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

