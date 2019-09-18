10,555 Shares in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Bought by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 124.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 663,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trinseo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,713. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank A. Bozich purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Trinseo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

