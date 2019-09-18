10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Trading Up 9.2% After Insider Buying Activity

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $62.27 and last traded at $62.00, 1,589,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 871,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

Specifically, Director Bryan E. Roberts acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund I, L.P. acquired 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $7,312,500.00.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

