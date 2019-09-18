1,335 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.