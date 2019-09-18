136,700 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Latin America at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LILAK. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 302.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth $225,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

LILAK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. 552,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,169. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

