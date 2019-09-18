15,300 Shares in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Bought by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,846. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. OrganiGram’s revenue was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Pi Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

