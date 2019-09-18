15,614,778 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,614,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,430,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Sunoco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sunoco by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sunoco by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

