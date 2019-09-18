$312.95 Million in Sales Expected for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to announce $312.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Integer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.60 million to $314.30 million. Integer posted sales of $305.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integer.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

NYSE ITGR traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. Integer has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 12,967.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after buying an additional 695,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after buying an additional 516,080 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after buying an additional 172,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Integer by 1,242.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 166,752 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,240,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integer (ITGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.